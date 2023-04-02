Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DALXF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

