Sourceless (STR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.90

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $283.25 million and approximately $42.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00029561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,201.94 or 1.00012621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01348744 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $593.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.