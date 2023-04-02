Sourceless Price Up 34.7% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $283.20 million and approximately $131.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,145.83 or 0.99990512 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01348744 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $593.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

