Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.06 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $115.06 million and $20.73 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,287,392,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,287,152,433 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

