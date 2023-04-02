Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.26) to GBX 1,860 ($22.85) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.