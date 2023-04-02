Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

