Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Increases By 20.9%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC remained flat at $5.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

