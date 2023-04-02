Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Increases By 14.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE LNC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 3,735,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,889. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

