Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Increases By 13.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,207. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.