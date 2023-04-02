Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Rises By 17.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.44 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.