Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 5.8%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,086,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE IIPR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

