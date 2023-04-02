Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Drops By 14.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,790.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 15,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

