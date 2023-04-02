Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Declines By 11.2%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 18,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Immunome has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Immunome alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Immunome

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.