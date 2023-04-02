Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Declines By 10.0%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.8 %

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Shares of HCM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

