Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Increases By 13.8%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.