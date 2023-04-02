Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreases By 5.7%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Hess Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.34. 1,364,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,456. Hess has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Hess Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.
Insider Activity at Hess
In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hess
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.