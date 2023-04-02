Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreases By 5.7%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.34. 1,364,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,456. Hess has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.