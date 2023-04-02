Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Grows By 18.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $0.95 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
