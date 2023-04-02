Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expands By 17.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 752,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.