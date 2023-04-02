Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Decreases By 6.3%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of GMGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 56,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43. Golden Matrix Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

