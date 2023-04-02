Short Interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Declines By 11.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GitLab Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 3,356,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,801. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

