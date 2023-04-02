Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Drops By 7.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Flora Growth stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,001,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,319. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Flora Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

