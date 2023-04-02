Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Grows By 10.7%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

DUNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 50,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

