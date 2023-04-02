Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Drops By 9.2%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 34,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,695,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

