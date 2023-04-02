Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Grows By 18.3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,555,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 3,309,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,221. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.91.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

