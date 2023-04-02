Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Expands By 20.6%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 14,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,154. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,754 shares of company stock worth $84,752 and have sold 3,027 shares worth $76,362. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

