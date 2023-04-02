Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Declines By 5.7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CPRX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.58. 2,183,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,220. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,123,829. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

