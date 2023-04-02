Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Increases By 17.9%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.95 on Friday. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised BT Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Stories

