Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Grows By 18.0%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.9 %

BLND opened at $1.00 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 25.0% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

