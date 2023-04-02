Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Increases By 7.2%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 101,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,116. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

