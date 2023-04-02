Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Increases By 15.4%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,531. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

