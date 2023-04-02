Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Increases By 15.4%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,531. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.