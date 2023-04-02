Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £208.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Premier African Minerals
