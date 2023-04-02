Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £208.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

