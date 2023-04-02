Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), reports. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.
Shapeways Stock Performance
Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways
Shapeways Company Profile
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shapeways (SHPW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.