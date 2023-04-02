Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), reports. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Shapeways Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

