Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), reports. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

