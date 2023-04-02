SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.