SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
