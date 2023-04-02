Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

