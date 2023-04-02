Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

