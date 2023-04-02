Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:SFE opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
