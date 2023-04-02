Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

