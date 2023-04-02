Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $10.78 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Safe has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $224.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00037849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00153484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00070378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.48304958 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

