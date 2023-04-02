Roth Mkm Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $19.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

