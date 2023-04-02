RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.