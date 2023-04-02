Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

