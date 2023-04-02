Request Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00029360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,098.29 or 1.00052891 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09677944 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,014,643.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

