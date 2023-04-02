Raymond James Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$136.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$195.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

