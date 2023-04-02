Randolph Co Inc Has $36.52 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day moving average is $544.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.