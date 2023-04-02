Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of PULM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.