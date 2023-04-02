Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

