Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Proximus stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

