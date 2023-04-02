ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

