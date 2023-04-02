ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.