Prom One Day Volume Reaches $2.85 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00016821 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $86.48 million and $2.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,178.67 or 1.00026594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.84385249 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,650,337.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.