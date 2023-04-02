Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PRIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 261,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,783. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
