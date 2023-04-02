Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 261,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,783. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

