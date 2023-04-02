Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.6 %

PRIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 261,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,783. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.