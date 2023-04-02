Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.40.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$69.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.79 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The stock has a market cap of C$956.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 18.0930851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

