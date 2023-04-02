Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 515,898 shares during the period.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

